PH COVID-19 recoveries climbs to 654: cases now at 6,599

by Christhel Cuazon
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS/Files

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 6,599 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 140 new cases on Tuesday.

In an advisory, DOH also reported 41 more patients who recovered from the respiratory illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 654.

Meanwhile, the death toll is now at 437 after nine patients died.

The DOH on Monday announced that over 55,000 Filipinos had so far been tested for COVID-19.

On the other hand, 17 laboratories nationwide have been certified to conduct its own COVID-19 testing while 40 others are currently undergoing the laboratory certification process of the DOH.

 

