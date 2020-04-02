Top Stories

PH COVID-19 fatalities surpass 100-mark: confirmed cases up to 2,633

by Christhel Cuazon
Department of Health (DOH)

The Philippines on Thursday records a total of 107 confirmed fatalities from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 11 new deaths.

In a press briefing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III also confirmed 322 more cases, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 2,633.

Meanwhile, the number of patients who recovered from the viral disease climbs to 51 as one more patient was discharged from the hospital.

