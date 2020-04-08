Top Stories

PH COVID-19 cases climb to 3,870; death toll at 182, recoveries at 96

by Christhel Cuazon
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS/Files

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has climbed to 3,870 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 106 new cases on Wednesday.

In a virtual press briefing, DOH said that five more fatalities from the deadly virus have been added, bringing the death toll to 182.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries soar to 96 after twelve more patients recovered from the respiratory illness.

 

