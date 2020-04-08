PH COVID-19 cases climb to 3,870; death toll at 182, recoveries at 96

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has climbed to 3,870 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 106 new cases on Wednesday.
In a virtual press briefing, DOH said that five more fatalities from the deadly virus have been added, bringing the death toll to 182.
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries soar to 96 after twelve more patients recovered from the respiratory illness.
JUST IN: Kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa, umabot na sa 3,870 makaraang makapagtala ng 106 na bagong kaso ng DOH sa magdamag; bilang ng mga nasawi, nasa 182 na habang 96 naman ang naka-recover pic.twitter.com/HL8Ips0nm9
— DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) April 8, 2020