PHL allows reopening of POGO hubs

The Philippine government on Friday allowed the reopening of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs) amid the enforced community quarantine in the country.

In a statement, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Chairman Andrea Domingo said only 30 percent of the manpower will be allowed to report for work. They will also be subjected to a “very limited basis and with a very strict protocol.”

Domingo said that POGOs would also be required to pay all of its Filipino employees “even if they don’t report for work.”

POGO firms shall also provide private buses that will transport the workers from their houses to their workplace and vice versa. she added, noting that those who will be required to work must be the ones residing within the five-kilometer radius of the office.

Earlier, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said that should the government allow POGOs to reopen since the government will still need additional funds for the COVID-19 response.

However, the idea was slammed by Vice President Leni Robredo stating that POGOs contribution is only at P7 billion based on Anti-Money Laundering Council records or only 0.04% of the domestic economy and that Filipino businesses should be opened first.

The gaming sector has faced several issues, in which Robredo mentioned a data from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) showing only 10 out of the 60 POGO businesses pay taxes.

PAGCOR said around 60 POGO companies are expected to reopen after around a week of validation and preparations.

Once the full operation resumes, Domingo said the government revenue from these registered POGOs may reach PHP 500 to PHP 550 million every month.