PFL kick-off pushed back to May

by Kristan Carag
Philippine Football League

The kick-off of the 2020 season of the Philippine Football League (PFL) got re-scheduled anew.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF), which operates the PFL, announced on Friday, April 3, that the start of the upcoming season got pushed back ‘to a tentative date set on the later part of May’.

PFF decided to postpone anew the the fourth season of PFL due to the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon, and the increasing number of 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases in the National Capital Region (NCR).

PFF urges everyone to observe best practices in combating the virus, cooperate with local and national authorities, and be safe and healthy during the on-going state of public health emergency in the country,” the federation said in a statement.

PFF previously pushed back the kick-off of the PFL 2020 season from March 21 to April 18 after the national government put NCR under community quarantine and raised the alert level to code red sub-level 2.

