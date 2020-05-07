PEZA denies POGOs were registered under agency

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) reiterated that Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) are not registered under their agency.

PEZA responded to the statements of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) acting vice president for Offshore Gaming Licensing Atty. Jose Tria in a recent DZRH interview.

In the interview, Tria said that POGOs were considered as BPO companies when they were located inside PEZA registered buildings.

“Noon nasa economic zone pa sila naka-register, BPO sila. Noong lumipat sa PAGCOR, biglang hindi sila naging BPO pero hindi nag-bago yung trabaho nila, ganoon pa rin naman,” Tria said during the interview.

However, PEZA, the agency responsible for registering BPO companies, insists that it does not have the mandate to register or issue license to operate gambling casinos and online gambling in the country.

The agency added that its relation to POGO, should it operate inside a PEZA-registered building, is only in terms of rental but not registration.

In a previous statement, PEZA Director General Charito Plaza said that the agency does not include the registration of online gambling as it is not among the export services provided under PEZA law.

PEZA noted that Executive No. 13, which President Rodrigo Duterte signed in 2017, states that only PAGCOR, Aurora Pacific Economic Zone Free Port Authority (APECO), Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA), and Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) have the right to operate and license gambling casinos.

PEZA also mentioned that the BPO industry is categorized into the following sectors:

contact center,

back office,

data transcription,

animation,

software development,

engineering development,

digital content,

knowledge process outsourcing,

game development,

information technology outsourcing, and

engineering services outsourcing

“Based on this, it is clear that the definition of POGO as an entity that offers offshore gaming services by providing games to players, taking bets, and paying the winning players is not among the sectors identified as BPO,” Plaza said.