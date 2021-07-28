Petecio assured of medal finish in Tokyo Olympics

Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio secured a semifinals spot and a podium finish in the women’s featherweight competition of the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Petecio defeated Yeni Arias Castaneda of Colombia via unanimous decision on Tuesday, July 28, in the quarterfinals at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo to remain in contention for a Olympic gold medal.

Two judges scored the fight, 30-27, in favor of the 29-year old boxer while the three remaining judges gave a score of 29-28 still in favor of Petecio

Petecio will face Irma Testa of Italy on Saturday, July 31, to book a ticket to the final match of her weight class.