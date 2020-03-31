PETA founder Cecile Guidote Alvarez, husband confirm positive for COVID-19

Former Senator Heherson “Sonny” Alvarez and wife, Cecile Guidote-Alvarez have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, newspaper columnist Belinda Olivares-Cunanan asked for prayers for the founder of the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA), a national theater movement that initiated the use of the national language and mother tongues, and of historic locales as performance spaces.

“Friends from everywhere, this is an emergency supplication from me about my radio partner, Cecile Guidote-Alvarez. My longtime radio partner, the brilliant dramatist and outstanding Filipino patriot, Magsaysay Awardee for Theater Cecile Guidote-Alvarez, is confined at Manila Doctors’ Hospital (not Medical City as I have written here earlier), due to pneumonia with coronavirus complications. Her husband, former senator Sonny Alvarez, is also confined there but in far less serious condition,” Olivares-Cunanan said in a post.

“Given that Cecile is in her early 70s and a cancer survivor, she needs good medical attention. Please pray for her deliverance from harm. Cecile is a first-rate Filipino patriot who serves her country and her Catholic faith unceasingly. Please pray for a miracle of recovery for her, so that she could continue her devoted work for our country and for her family,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) offered prayers for their recovery upon learning on the couple’s current condition.