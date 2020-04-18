Pernia resigns as Socioeconomic Planning Secretary

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia announced on Friday, April 17, his resignation.

Pernia, who also served as director general of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), said that he decided to resign due to personal reasons and differences in development philosophy with few members of the Presidential Cabinet.

“I would like to thank the President for appointing me to the position. It has been an honor and privilege to have served the country under his administration for the past nearly four years,” Pernia said in a statement.

“I must also thank my NEDA family for their trust and confidence in my leadership of the agency in crafting and pursuing the goals of the Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022 towards our country’s Ambisyon Natin 2040, as well as evaluating and reviewing flagship infrastructure projects for approval by the President-chaired NEDA Board and their eventual implementation,” he added.

Pernia said that he leaves NEDA knowing that the agency initiated and and implemented meaningful changes that will help the country overcome challenging times and on to a higher growth trajectory.

Pernia served as Socioeconomic Planning Secretary and NEDA director general for almost four years.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the resignation of Pernia, and that Department of Finance Usec. Karl Kendrick Chua will serve as acting NEDA Secretary.