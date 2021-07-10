PDP-Laban expels Cusi, 2 other execs for allegedly violating party constitution

The executive committee of the ruling party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) has announced the expulsion of its vice-chairman Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and two other members for allegedly violating the party’s constitution.

In a resolution dated July 3 but only released to media on Friday, the party called out Cusi, secretary-general Melvin Matibag, and membership committee head Astra Naik for supposedly showing “allegiance to another political party.”

“He is guilty of having allegiance to a candidate and her political ideals and party. Such a candidate does not even believe in Federalism, her party fielded candidates against and opposed official candidates of PDP-Laban in the 2019 Elections, and she is vehemently opposed to joining the PDP-Laban Party,” the resolution stated.

The ruling party was referring to the supposed admission of Cusi to support Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, who is the head of the Hukbong ng Pagbabagao (HNP), in open once the latter decides to run for president in the upcoming polls.

“In Article VII Section 6 of the Party Constitution, he (Cusi) is punishable by immediate and automatic expulsion,” it added.

Matibag and Naik, meanwhile, were accused of “participating” in Cusi’s acts.

With their expulsion, “all rights and privileges of Cusi, Matibag and Naik as members of the Party and all their positions or authorities in the Party are likewise immediately terminated.”

PDP-Laban members were also directed to “ cease and desist from following, supporting or giving legitimacy to any directive, resolution, notices, communications or actions” of Cusi, Naik, and Matibag “related to or derived and resulting from the aforementioned acts and the meeting held on May 31, 2021.”

Earlier, Senator Manny Pacquiao asked PDP-Laban members not to take part in the Cebu meeting in May that was led by Cusi as he and President Rodrigo Duterte were the only ones who can call for a council assembly.

In a statement, Matibag called the latest development as a way for Pacquiao’s side to “hype their status in the media.”

“We will just see them in the National Council and National Assembly. These two are the highest governing bodies of the PDP Laban. The committee of Senator Manny Pacquiao is irrelevant,” Matibag stated.

“July 17 National Assembly will be the day of their reckoning. We encourage them to challenge the actions of the National Assembly. Legally speaking, they don’t have any fighting chance,” he continued.