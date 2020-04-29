PCSO releases more than Php 38 million medical assistance

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office released medical assistance worth more than Php 38 million to 4,468 eligible indigent beneficiaries all over the Philippines through its Medical Access Program.

“In all given situations, PCSO will always live up to its mandate of providing medical and healthcare services to Filipinos, bearing a part of the weight and augmenting government efforts,” PCSO General Manager Royina Garma said in a statement.

PCSO said that Medical Access Program, formerly known as the Individual Medical Assistance Program, is designed to augment the medical needs of Filipinos nationwide, particularly for hospital confinement, chemotherapy, dialysis, and post-transplant medicines.

“Every time a ticket is purchased, 30 percent of the amount automatically goes to the PCSO Charity Fund,” Garma explained.

“That’s why even if you do not bag the jackpot prize or any of the prizes, you are still a winner by helping your fellow Filipinos through the various Charity Programs of PCSO,” she added.

PCSO assured the public that the corporation will step up during trying and challenging times in order to provide aid to Filipinos, especially members of the marginalized sector, through its Medical Access Program.