PCG vessel expels Chinese Navy warship in Palawan

A Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has successfully driven away a Chinese Navy warship spotted at Marie Louise Bank in El Nido, Palawan last week.

In a Facebook post, the PCG Command Center received a report last July 13 from the BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409), stating that they saw a Chinese Navy warship in the area, prompting personnel of the PCG vessel to issue a radio challenge against the foreign ship.

It added that the BRP Cabra also went near the Chinese Navy warship so it could monitor its activities. After not getting any response to the radio challenge, BRP Cabra then used its long-range acoustic device to issue a verbal challenge against the warship.

This prompted the Chinese vessel to move away from Marie Louise Bank. The BRP Cabra then followed the vessel to ensure that it would leave the said waters, which is part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

Upon reaching a distance of 0.25 to 0.30 nautical miles from the PCG vessel, the Chinese Navy warship then sent a radio message to BRP Cabra: “Philippine Coast Guard 4409, this is Chinese Navy Warship 189. Please keep two nautical miles distance from me.”

The BRP Cabra continued to monitor the warship using the Rules on the Use of Force until the foreign vessel completely exited the Marie Louise Bank.

“Ang bawat desisyon at aksyon ng BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) ay naka-base sa ‘PCG MANUAL ON RULES ON THE USE OF FORCE WITHIN THE PHILIPPINES’ EEZ’. Ito ay para masiguro na ‘RULES-BASED AND PEACEFUL APPROACH’ ang ginagamit sa pagtataguyod ng soberanya at pagpoprotekta sa karapatan ng Pilipinas at mga Pilipino sa katubigan,” PCG stated.

According to the PCG, the BRP Cabra was also able to expel five Chinese shops and two Vietnamese vessels in Marie Louise Bank last June 30.

The vessel’s monitoring in the area and other parts of the Kalayaan Island Group is part of its mission under Task Force Pagsasanay.