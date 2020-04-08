PCG appeal for more quarantine facilities for returning OFWs, seafarers

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will need more quarantine facilities to house seafarers and overseas Filipino workers returning abroad.

PCG commandant Joel Garcia expects that 10,000 seafarers will return to the country and will undergo 14-day quarantine as persons under monitoring (PUMs) in the next three months.

“Nauubusan kasi ang ating gobyerno ng pasilidad kung saan dadalhin yung mga overseas Filipino workers at returning seafarers. Ngayon ang Philippine Coast Guard magfofocus sa pagtulong sa gobyerno,” Garcia said on Tuesday, April 7, during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Tayo ang magprorpovide ng quarantine facilities,” he added.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced on Sunday, April 5, that 2Go Shipping agreed to convert two of their private passenger vessels into quarantine ships for returning OFWs and seafarers.

However, Garcia said that the two vessels, which normally ferry around 2,000 passengers, will only accommodate 500 patients in order to observe social and physical distancing during the quarantine period.

He appealed for the private sector to provide more space that can be used by the government to quarantine people amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

“Nanawagan tayo sa mga pribadong sektor na kung maari yung mag-contribute rin kayo ng espasyo o mga building upang i-anticipate na natin yung mga iquaquarantine na Pilipino na parating galing abroad,” Garcia said.

The PCG official further stressed that the government will need additional quarantine facilities since experts predict that the number of COVID-19 cases will reach its peak by June.

Aside from the vessels provided by 2Go Shipping, President Rodrigo Duterte has also ordered the Philippine Navy to convert the Presidential yacht, BRP Ang Pangulo, to a floating quarantine facility for COVID-19 positive patients.