PCC to hold Online Regional Roadshow in Cordillera Administrative Region

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), in partnership with the City Government of Baguio, National Economic and Development Authority-Cordillera Administrative Region (NEDA-CAR) and Department of Trade and Industry-Cordillera Administrative Region (DTI-CAR), will hold an Online Regional Roadshow on Competition Law and Policy for the Cordillera Administrative Region on July 22, 2021 at 1:30-4:30 p.m. via Microsoft Teams.

The webinar offers an opportunity for participants to learn about Republic Act No.10667 or the Philippine Competition Act, and situate its relevance to their communities by engaging local stakeholders in discussing competition topics specific to CAR.

Attendance to the webinar is open to all and available for FREE. Registration is at https://bit.ly/PCCRoadshow_CAR or https://tinyurl.com/PCCatCAR. An email will be sent to the registered email address with the link to watch the event.

The following are some of the speakers:

Hon. Benjamin Magalong Mayor, City Government of Baguio

Ms. Susan Sumbeling Regional Director, NEDA-CAR

Ms. Juliet Lucas Assistant Regional Director, DTI-CAR

Dr. Arsenio M. Balisacan Chairman, Philippine Competition Commission

Dr. Kenneth Tanate Executive Director, Philippine Competition Commission

This event kicks off a series of Online Regional Roadshows organized by PCC to fulfill its commitment to improve public understanding of competition law and policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the Online Regional Roadshows will target Cagayan Valley, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula and are scheduled on Aug. 11, 18, 25, Sept. 8 and 22, 2021.