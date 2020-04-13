PBA vows to provide aid for seven-time PBA champion Nelson Asaytono

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) promised to provide financial aid to Nelson Asaytano after the retired player suffered a heart attack during the Holy Week.

“Oo tutulong kami. Pati yung mga legends nag-usap na rin sila na tutulong kay Nelson,” PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said as quoted in the league’s website.

“Ina-aarange na natin paano maipapa-abot yung tulong ng PBA kasi nga naka ECQ (enhanced community quarantine),” Marcial added.

Asaytano was confined at the intensive care unit of a hospital in General Trias City on Tuesday, April 7, after suffering from a heart attack. He was discharged on Saturday, April 11.

The 53-year old retired basketball player is known for winning seven PBA Championships and two PBA Best Player of the Conference during his 17 years playing in the league.

Asaytano, who retired from the PBA in 2006, was also a member of 10 All-Star teams, four Mythical Second teams, and three Mythical First teams.