PBA understands decision of DOH to turn down resumption of individual sports in the Philippines

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) understands the position of the Department of Health (DOH) regarding the resumption of sports activities in the country.

DOH Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire recently shot down the recommendation of Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairperson William Ramirez to allow individual sports or non-contact sports in areas under general community quarantine.

“Malungkot. But that’s the reality, mahirap ibalik agad ang sports because, for one, there’s the social distancing issue to be followed,” said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial as quoted by the league’s website.

“One can say our players are strong enough to be hit by COVID-19. Yes, pwedeng kaya ng mga malalakas ang katawan, pero paano pag-uwi nila sa bahay at daladala nila ang virus, baka ang pamilya nila ang tamaan. And that’s a big, big concern,” he added.

Marcial also promised that the PBA will follow the guidelines and protocols set by the government amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ramirez previously suggested that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) allows sports such as golf, taekwondo, skateboarding, tai chi, kung fu, running, hiking, baseball and softball in areas under general community quarantine.

Based on the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines, mass gatherings, which include sports activities, remain prohibited in areas under general community quarantine.