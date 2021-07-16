PBA resumes current season

The season 46 of the PBA opens on Friday, July 16, with a triple-header at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

Based on the schedule released by the PBA on Wednesday, July 14, the Alaska Aces will face the Blackwater Bossing while the NLEX Road Warriors will go up against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, and the Meralco Bolts will clash with the NorthPort Batang Pier.

Last week, the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) announced that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) gave the green light for the PBA to resume play.

GAB said that PBA will adopt a closed-circuit, semi-bubble setup.

“We’re very happy that the PBA has been allowed to resume play,” GAB chairperson Abraham Mitra said on Friday, July 9, during a virtual press briefing.

“PBA has the support of the LGUs (local government units) in Metro Manila as well as, of course, GAB,” Mitra added.