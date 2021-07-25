PBA greenlights Japan stint of Ravena

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has allowed Kiefer Ravena to play in Japan.

“Ang agreement has been reached with the PBA to allow Kiefer to play in Japan B.League for one season,” NLEX Road Warriors assistant vice-president Ronald Dularte announced on Saturday, July 24, during a press conference.

Dularte said that Ravena, who currently has a live contract with NLEX, will need to finish the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup campaign of their team before flying to Japan.

The Road Warriors official also assured Ravena promised to return to the team after his one-year stint with the Shiga Lakestars.

“We understand Kiefer’s pursuit for personal development and the desire to showcase the Filipino brand of basketball overseas by suiting up for the Shiga Lakestars,” Dularte said.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, who also appeared in the press conference, warned that Ravena will face sanctions if he extends his stay with the Lakestars and fails to return to the Road Warriors next year.

“Babalik siya next year sa atin, kung kailan matatapos yung season nila. Pinangako ni Kiefer iyon. Tignan natin. Kapag hindi tinupad ni Kiefer, may mga sanction, may gagawin kami, sinabi ko kay Kiefer kung anong gagawin namin sa kanya,” he said.

PBA initially barred Ravena from playing in Japan after the Lakestars announced their signing of the 27-year old Filipino basketball player, and he will play in the 2021-2022 season of the B.League in Japan.

Marcial said that Ravena must honor his uniform player contract with the Road Warriors and the PBA, which bars him from playing in other leagues including those in overseas.

With the go signal from the PBA, Ravena can now join his younger brother Thirdy, who plays with the Japanese basketball team San-en Neophoenix, in Japan.