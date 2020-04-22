PBA donates protective equipment to Pasig, Antipolo, and Biñan

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) donated personal protective equipment, including face masks, and gloves, to the cities of Pasig, Antipolo, and Biñan to help frontliners amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis in the Philippines.

Pasig City vice-mayor Christian ‘Iyo’ Bernardo personally went to the league’s office in Libis, Quezon City to receive the donations that will be distributed to the Pasig Children’s Hospital, Pasig City General Hospital, and the Rizal Medical Center.

PBA, meanwhile, coordinated with Antipolo City mayor Andrea Bautista-Ynares and to her predecessor Casimero ‘Jun’ Ynares III, and to Biñan City Rep. Marlyn ‘Len’ Alonte and vice mayor Angelo Alonte for the league’s donations to their constituents.

PBA regularly holds games in Pasig, Antipolo, and Biñan at the Philippine Institute of Sports Multi-Purpose Arena, Ynares Center, and the Alonte Sports Arena, respectively.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said that the league also plans to hold donation drives for Pasay City in the National Capital Region, and the municipality of Talisay in Batangas.

The PBA Board of Governors previously agreed to donate Php 1 million worth of personal protective equipment to front-liners fighting to stop the spread of the COVID-19, which caused the league to suspend its games.

The league also promised to provide assistance to game-day personnel, which include statisticians, table officials, gatekeepers, entertainment and parking personnel, while the 2020 season of the PBA remains on hiatus.