PBA cuts down 45th season

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) decided to cut down the number of conferences for the league’s Season 45 following the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to extend the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

From the normal three conferences per season, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said that the current season of the league will only have two conferences at most once it resumes.

The decision to shorten the current season was the result of a video conference on Tuesday, April 7, between Marcial and the PBA Board of Governors.

“The leaning of the board right now is two conferences. Pero kapag humaba pa ang current situation, baka maging isang conference na lang,” said the PBA commissioner as quoted by the league’s website.

Marcial said that the PBA Board of Governors expressed concern for the welfare of the fans, the employees and the players during the online meeting,

PBA postponed indefinitely their games and activities due to the threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines.

Marcial previously said that PBA could resume play as early as June.

Aside from shortening the season, Marcial said that the PBA Board also decided to push through with the league’s inagural three-on-three basketball tournament upon the resumption of the current season.

“As for the 3×3, we’ll convene the teams once the PBA tourney has resumed. The plan remains the same, magsisimula maglaro ang 3×3 sa mga third week ng PBA season,” the PBA commissioner explained.

Meanwhile, the league will decide on the games of the PBA D-League based on the decision of collegiate sports leagues, including the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“Should they (school leagues) decide to scrap theirs, then the D-League would push through. But we’re also talking to the teams,” Marcial said.

The PBA Board of Governors will have another meeting on April 30.