Pasig City allots PHP 1-B cash assistance to residents: mayor

Pasig City will be providing their own cash assistance to its residents who are not included in the national government’s social amelioration program, Mayor Vico Sotto said on Wednesday.

In an interview, Sotto said that the city government identified over PHP 1 billion funds that will be distributed to at least 150,00 families residing in Pasig City. He called the program as the Pasig Supplemental Social Amelioration Program.

Each family could receive at least PHP 8,000, according to Sotto, noting that the exact amount will be finalized on Thursday.

The neophyte mayor also reiterated that only 93,000 out of the 260,000 qualified families in Pasig were included in the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s list.

Aside from the cash assistance, Pasig City also distributed over 400,0000 relief packs to residents and food coupons to public school students.