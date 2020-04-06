‘Partner with LGUs for mass testing’ Sen. Gatchalian tells DOH

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian is asking the Department of Health (DOH) to partner with local government units in conducting the proposed mass testing for CoVid19 disease.

“Ang mga local governments natin nasa ground, nasa frontline kaya mas mabilis nila pwedeng gawin yung mass testing,” Gatchalian said during DZRH’s Lingkod Bayan.

The senator stressed that the government should immediately conduct mass testing since it would determine whether the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) across Luzon should be lifted or extended.

Gatchalian said that the 30-day long ECQ will be useless if it will be lifted but many people, unknowingly, still carry the virus.

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., the chief implementer of the National Action Plan on COVID-19, earlier announced that the government targets to begin mass testing patients under investigation (PUIs) and patients under monitoring (PUMs) for COVID-19 by April 14.

“Doon lang natin malalaman yung totoong sitwasyon ng ating bansa. Mahirap kasi na i-lift yung lockdown, yung ECQ na hindi natin nalalaman kung ano yung sitwasyon,” Gatchalian said.

“For example, marami pa pala ang may virus sa atin, tapos umpisahan na natin papasukin ang ating mga kababayan sa kanilang trabaho, kakalat at kakalat ulet ang virus. Magiging walang saysay yung nag-daang 30-day ECQ,” he added.

Gatchalian also warned that extending the ECQ, set to end on April 12, for another month will have adverse effects to informal workers who earn their income on a day-to-day basis, businesses, and the economy of the Philippines.

“Ang importante dito, dapat pagdating ng mass testing, yung totoong mass testing, yung talagang sabay-sabay. Bigyan natin ng kapasidad ang mga lokal na pamahalaan na mag-mass testing, bigyan natin ng kapasidad ang mga ospital at laboratoryo na mag-process,” the senator stressed.

“Ang kalaban natin dito ay hindi lang yung pagkalat, kung hindi kabuhayan ng tao. Kung hindi natin mahihinto ito at patuloy ang pagkalat, mapipilitan ang ating pamhalaan na i-extend ang ECQ. Pero sa pag-extend ng ECQ, maraming tao talaga ang mawawalan ng kabuhayan at mahihirapan,” he added.