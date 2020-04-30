Nation

Part of condominium building in Makati collapses; no casualties recorded

by Christhel Cuazon
A portion of a condominium unit in Makati collapsed on Thursday | Photo courtesy: Ann Obligacion Mata/Facebook

A portion of a condominium building in Makati City collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

In an interview, Makati Mayor Abby Binay said the commercial-residential building of SMDC’s Jazz Residences, which is located at Nicanor Garcia Street in Barangay Bel-Air Village, collapsed around 11:00 AM.

She added that the slab fell from the 5th floor of the ‘relatively new’ building.

SMDC, the property’s developer, said the facade wall of the parking level at the building sustained damage that caused its outer slab to collapse to the driveway.

“As a safety precaution residents were directed to stay near Metropolitan Avenue,” it said.

The management of the building ordered all residents even in Towers A , B, and C to get out the building. Simon said the authorities had a hard time controlling the people in panic.

 

 

 

