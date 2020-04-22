Parks targets PBA Defensive Player of the Year plum

Talk N’ Text Katropa guard Bobby Ray Parks Jr. seeks to become the best defensive player in the 2020 PBA Season.

Parks announced his goal to claim this PBA season’s Defensive Player of the Year award on Monday, April 20, while the games of the league remains suspended due to the threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“I’m going for defensive player of the year. Yes i said it. Goal set. Now continue to work,” the three-time Local Most Valuable Player of the ASEAN Basketball League said in a Twitter post.

The 2020 season of the PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) got suspended after President Rodrigo Duterte declared a Public Health Emergency due to the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial previously said that the league could resume play as early as June but the season will only have two conferences at most.