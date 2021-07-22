‘Parang nalimutan niya’ analyst says President should set an example to Filipinos

Dr. Carlita Carlos, a political science professor at the University of the Philippines, stressed on Tuesday, July 20, that the President of country should serve as an exemplar to all Filipinos.

Carlos made the remark after President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to pour a cup of coffee on the face of former Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Sec. Albert Del Rosario.

“Unfortunately, parang nalimutan niya na that he is not just ang ordinary person but the President of the Republic (of the Philippines). Lahat ng statement niya ay talagang sobra yung resonance sa the rest of us,” Carlos said during DZRH’s Dos Por Dos.

While she found the statement of President Duterte as outrageous, Carlos no longer felt surprised by the words of the Chief Executive, who has a history of slamming his critics and political opponents in public since he ascended into presidency in 2016.

Del Rosario earned the ire of President Duterte after the former DFA chief said that Chinese officials bragged about influencing the results of the Presidential elections in 2016.

“I want to see you personally. Where can I meet you? Saan ka ba nagkakape-kape? Ibuhos ko ‘yang kape sa mukha mo, maniwala ka. Hindi ka maniwala? Subukan mo,” the President said on Monday, July 19, during a televised public address

President Duterte denied the allegations that China helped him win in the 2016 polls, and accused Del Rosario of committing treason.

“You are in olden times, kung at war lang tayo sana, you are guilty of treason. Kaya nga pala kasi hindi ka Pilipino. Kung saan ka napulot, bakit ang hitsura mo? Hindi ka talaga Pilipino sa totoo lang,” the Chief Executive said.

“Anong China-China magtulong sa akin? G*** ka, saan mo nakuha ‘yan? 16 million makuha mo ng tulong sa ibang bayan? Sixteen million mabili mo,” he added.