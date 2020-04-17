Palace mulls over total lock-down

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque warned the public on Thursday, April 16, that the national government will consider implementing a total lock-down if people will continue to violate the enhanced community quarantine.

Roque admitted that a total lock-down will be among the options of the national government if the number of 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines will continue to increase.

“Wala pang desisyon na mag-total lockdown. Iyan ang fake news. Pero ang totoong balita, ikokonsidera iyan kapag hindi talaga bumaba ang kaso ng COVID-19 sa ating bayan,” he said during a virtual press briefing.

Roque urged the public to follow the enhanced community quarantine protocols and remain at their homes.

The Malacanang spokesperson stressed that he understands the plight of the people affected by the enhanced community quarantine but insisted that the government will not lift it unless the number of COVID-19 cases starts to drop.

“Huwag na nating pahabain pa itong ECQ. Tumupad na tayo sa ating obligasyon at kaunting panahon na lang naman ang natitira dito sa ating ECQ, isang linggo, konting tulog na lang ito, pagtiyagaan na natin,” Roque said.

“Kapag hindi tayo nanatili sa ating mga kaniya-kaniyang tahanan, hindi natin mapapababa ang mga cases ng COVID-19, lalo pang mapapahaba iyan,” he added.

The Palace official also pointed out that Philippines has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states due to people violating the enhanced community quarantine protocols.

Roque said that Filipinos should be ashamed for not showing discipline, and insisted that the government implements strict measures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Ang dami pong pasaway sa atin. At dahil po diyan, number one na naman tayo sa ASEAN sa dami ng COVID-19, nakakahiya po iyan,” he said.