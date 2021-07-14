Palace, Locsin rebuff ‘wastepaper’ statement of China over 2016 ruling

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque came into the defense of the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration that rejected the claim of China over the West Philippine Sea.

Roque responded on Wednesday, July 14, to the statement of Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian who called the ruling as ‘nothing more than a piece of wastepaper’.

“Ang award ay kabahagi na ng international law, iyan ay sang-ayon sa Article 38 ng ICJ (International Court of Justice) Statute ay subsidiary means of finding out the applicable norm of customary international law, at iyan po ay under Article 38 of ICJ Statute, writings of the most qualified publicists on the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” Roque said during a press briefing.

Department of Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr. also defended the legality of the ruling.

“It’s a free world. They can call it what they want; but it is now part of the law of the sea. It doesn’t apply in the Sea of Tranquility on another body in space but it applies to all the seas of the Earth,” Locsin said in a Twitter post.

In an earlier press briefing, Zhao said that China does not accept or recognize the arbitration award, which he described as ‘illegal, null and void’.

“The South China Sea arbitration violated the principle of state consent and the arbitral tribunal exercised its jurisdiction ultra vires and rendered an award in disregard of law,” Zhao said.

“The arbitration has major fallacies in fact-finding and application of law and violates UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) and international law,” the Chinese official added.