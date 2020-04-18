Palace condemns Abu Sayyaff over the killing of 11 soldiers in Sulu gunbattle

Malacañang condemned on Saturday the attack of the Abu Sayyaf Group in Patikul town, Sulu which resulted in the death of 11 soldiers and left 14 others injured.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the latest incident in Patikul, Sulu, where members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) believed to be under ASG leader Radullan Sahiron and Hatib Hadjan Sawadjaan attacked government troops resulting in a firefight, which left 11 soldiers killed and 14 wounded,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

In a report from Wesmincom, the government troops encountered the Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf Group in Sitio Bud Lubong, Barangay Danag around 3:00 PM.

The said gunbattle lasted for an hour before the bandits fled the area.

“This is our government troops’ second encounter with the same terrorist group; the first one, on April 16, wounded three soldiers,” Roque stated

“The Office of the President expresses its sincerest condolences to the bereaved families left behind by our brave soldiers who fought hard and paid the ultimate sacrifice to secure our community. We honor and pray for the fallen,” he added.

“The enemies of the State choose no date and occasion. They strike even during this time of great pandemic. But let this serve as a warning to all: Our authorities remain ready and prepared to crush the enemies of the government and quell any armed attack amid the existing state of calamity and public health emergency,” he noted.