PAGCOR suffers big drop in revenue due to COVID-19 crisis

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) is losing Php 5 billion to Php 6 billion per month due to the enchanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

In line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of public health emergency in the Philippines and the enforcement of enhanced community quarantine, PAGCOR ordered on March 15 the temporary closure of all land-based casinos, eGames, bingo, poker, slot machine clubs and sports betting facilitied.

The state-owned and controlled corporation extended the suspension order to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators and its service operators on March 18.

“At the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, PAGCOR immediately did its part in banning crowd gatherings through the closure order on all gaming facilities even if it meant an adverse effect on its earnings,” PAGCOR chairperson and chief executive officer Andrea Domingo said in a statement.

“The entire Philippine gaming industry will suffer but the people’s safety is of paramount importance – the employees, the customers and the public as a whole,” Domingo added.

Domingo also assured that PAGCOR will continue to respond to the needs of Filipinos, espercially those of the frontliners, despite the big drop in its revenues.

“We still do our best to reach out to communities which do not have access to basic needs. They deserve all the help that we can give,” she said.

PAGCOR has already remitted a total of Php 20.5 billion, Php 12 billion to the National Treasury and Php 8.5 billion to the Socio-Civic Projects Fund of the Office of the President, to cushion the impact of COVID-19 in the Philippines.

The corporation also purchased Php 65 million worth of food items, including rice bought from the National Food Authority, canned goods and other basic necessities, which will be distributed to frontliners and communities in dire need of help.

Employees of PAGCOR have also volunteered to help in the repacking and distribution of goods.