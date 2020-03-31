PAGCOR distributes food packs to health workers

1,800 healthcare workers at three public hospitals in Marikina, Pasay, and Paranaque cities received food packs from the Philippine Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

PAGCOR distributed on Saturday, March 28, 600 food packs to the Amang Rodriguez Medical Center in Marikina, 400 food packs to the Ospital ng Paranaque, and 800 food packs to the Pasay City General Hospital and Pasay City Health Office.

PAGCOR chairperson and chief executive officer Andrea Domingo said that reaching out to Filipinos in times of calamities and crisis has been one of the core social responsibility commitments of the agency.

“Where there are natural disasters or other calamities, PAGCOR has always been lending a hand – providing immediate relief to those who are most affected,” Domingo said in a statement.

“Now, as our country wages war against the novel corona virus-19 (COVID-19), we want to show our deep respect and support for our healthcare workers at the frontline,” she added.

PAGCOR targets to procure 150,000 more food packs that will be distributed to various sectors and communities.

The government owned and controlled corporation also works closely with license integrated-resort casinos for the purchase and donation of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontliners.

Using Php 150 million funding from licensed Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, PAGCOR has purchased 25,000 food packs that were distributed to various local government units in Luzon.

PAGCOR has also released Php 20.5 billion to help cushion the economic impact of COVID-19 in the Philippines.