PAGCOR budget will not last long — Bondoc

The budget of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) will not last long amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

PAGCOR vice-president for corporate responsibility Jimmy Bondoc said on Wednesday, April 30, that the state-run gaming firm only has around Php 200 million left in its budget.

Bondoc explained that that un-allocated funds of PAGCOR has been placed under the control of the central government due to an administrative order.

He stressed that the central government needs to have control over the extra funds of agencies in order to ensure that all communities affected by the COVID-19 crisis will receive assistance.

“Ang naiwan na lang sa amin is yung ma allocated na budget. Unofficially, nasa Php 200 million, mga ganoon yung naiwan sa aming department na ipamigay,“ the PAGCOR official said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

“Sa ibang tao, akala nila nakakasindak na numero iyan pero 18 million Filipinos yung target natin. Hindi siya malaki,” he added.

Bondoc said that PAGCOR chairperson Andrea Domingo directed the gaming regulator to focus the remaining budget for the procurement of relief goods that will be distributed to local government units (LGUs), and personal protective equipment (PPE) for public hospitals.

“Ang sabi niya kung ano ang natitira natin budget, i-todo na sa relief goods at saka sa PPE,” he said.

Bondoc also shared that PAGCOR has been Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), and integrated resorts have been giving donations, which the agency also distributed to LGUs in the National Capital Region and nearby provinces.