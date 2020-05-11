PAGASA: TD “Ambo” expected to intensify into Tropical Storm before landfall

Tropical Depression “Ambo” is expected to intensify into a Tropical Storm before its expected to make a landfall on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Monday.

“Ambo” is expected to make landfall in Bicol Region and move through Central Luzon.

In a weather bulletin, the state weather bureau said the epicenter of TD “Ambo” was last seen at 340 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, and is slowly moving west with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

PAGASA said it will bring scattered light to moderate with isolated heavy rains during thunderstorms over Mindanao.

Residents in these areas are advised to continue monitoring for updates, especially the local rainfall or thunderstorm advisories and heavy rainfall warnings of PAGASA Regional Services Division (PRSD).

Meanwhile, moderate to rough seas will be experienced on the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental. Fisherfolks and those with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out on the said areas.