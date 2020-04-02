PACC’s Belgica on Luna’s call to probe Robredo’s relief ops: “A personal opinion. Not PACC stand”

Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) Commissioner Greco Belgica on Thursday called the statement of Commissioner Manuelito Luna against Vice President Leni Robredo relief efforts as a “personal opinion” and doesn’t reflect the stand of the anti-corruption body.

Earlier, Luna said that Robredo’s fun drive and relief operation for COVID-19 health workers and frontliners is a violation of the government’s policies in addressing the outbreak as it calculates to ‘undermine’ the Duterte administration.

READ: Robredo should be probe for ‘competing’ with gov’t COVID-19 efforts: PACC chief

“It was a personal opinion and request made by one of the Commissioners of PACC that doest not reflect the sentiments of the Commission,” Belgica said in a statement.

“PACC is not asking anyone to investigate VP Leni Robredo. On the other hand, we are thankful to everyone who are helping the frontliners and the needy including the VP,” he added.

Belgica stated that this is not the time for politicking, adding that their main concern is to “make sure all the needy Filipinos get all the help they need the President promised.”

“Our concern is to save lives and rebuild our country and the lives of our people after all this ends,” Belgica noted.

“Wala pong kulay, wala pong politika ngayon. Magkakasama po tayo bilang Pilipino sa labang ito. Mabuhay ang Pilpinas. Mabuhay ang Pilipino. We heal as one!”

Robredo’s camp earlier slammed the suggestion of Luna and called it “ridiculous” and “inappropriate” amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“In the meantime, rest assured, Vice President Leni will continue to do all she can to help,” Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said in a statement.

READ: ‘Ridiculous, innapropriate’ Robredo’s camp tells PACC: COVID-19 relief not a competition