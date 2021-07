Actor and Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a text message, the actor confirmed that he contracted the viral illness, but added that his symptoms are ‘mild and manageable.’

“I will need a lot of rest and will have to be in isolation until I’m better. I will go back to work as soon as doctors will give the clearance. I ask everyone to continue to be vigilant and safe,” Gomez stated.