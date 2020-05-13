Only workers in ‘indispensable’ areas can travel between GCQ, and ECQ areas – says Palace

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque reiterated on Tuesday, May 12, that only workers in essential industries can travel between areas under enhanced community quarantine, and general community quarantine.

Roque added that workers will have to present an employment certificate or any document showing where they work, and a document stating their area of residence so that authorities will allow them to cross borders.

“Kung kinakailangan talaga sa pagtatrabaho, mayroon na po tayong rule na kapag between ECQ and GCQ, basta indispensible industry na hinayaang magbukas, pupuwede pong tumawid ang mga manggagawa,” the Malacanang official said during a virtual press briefing.

“Magdala lang ng ID na nagpapatunay na kung saan sila nagtatrabaho at ID magpapatunay kung saan sila nakatira,” he explained.

After May 15, general community quarantine will be enforced in the Cordillera Administrative, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Cavite province, Quezon province, Rizal province, Batangas, Lucena City, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, and the Caraga region

Meanwhile, Laguna, Metro Manila, and Cebu City will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine from May 16 until May 31.

Under modified enhanced community quarantine, Roque said that local government units will have the authority to identify which localities should be placed under enhanced community quarantine community or general community quarantine based on the number of 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases in the area, and upon the confirmation of the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force.