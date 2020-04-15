Only health workers with employment contracts abroad as of March 8 can leave PHL – Sec. Bello

Labor Sec. Silvestre Bello III clarified on Tuesday, April 14 that only health workers who acquired employment contracts abroad and accomplished the necessary documents before March 8 are exempted from the board resolution of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

The governing board of POEA recently passed a resolution temporarily suspending the deployment of health care workers to other countries until the Philippines has lifted the national state of emergency and travel restrictions enforced due to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“Nakakuha na ng kontrata, kumpleto na ang papeles nila as of March 8, pwede na silang makalabas,” Bello said.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) chief made the clarification after Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro ‘Boy’ Locsin Jr. announced that health workers and nurses with existing contracts of work abroad can leave the Philippines.

Bello stressed that the Philippines needs health workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a general rule, lahat ng mga nurse, medical worker ay huwag na munang pumunta sa ibang bansa at kailangan na kailangan sila dito. Biro mo, tayo nga kailangan natin ng mga nurse dito, tapos i-eexport natin,” the Labor secretary explained.