“One last big push” House opens 3rd regular session of 18th Congress

The House of Representatives on Monday, July 26 opened the 3rd regular session of the 18th Congress, just hours before the final State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

The hybrid session was presided by Deputy Speaker and 1PACMAN Rep. Michael Romero at around 10 AM with a total of 298 congressmen attending both physically and virtually.

In his opening speech, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco emphasized how the 17th and 18th Congresses became a ‘strong’ and ‘steady’ partners of the Duterte administration’s legislative agenda.

“In pursuit of meaningful change and comprehensive development, we in the House of Representatives fully supported the legislative agenda of this administration, passing laws that promoted economic development, strengthened the administration of justice and the rule of law, enhanced the protection of labor and social welfare, improved the quality of and increased access to education and information, enhanced our health and emergency response system, and strengthened our political and governmental institutions,” Velasco said.

“We chose to keep the legislative mill running even during the height of the Covid-19 community lockdowns,” he added.

In this year, the lower chamber was able to approve the passage of the 2021 General Appropriations Act, and the proposed Bayanihan to Arise as One Act or Bayanihan 3.

“We managed to pass the 2021 budget on time. We decisively passed laws that granted the president authority to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the Philippines, including the Bayanihan 3 or the third economic stimulus measure to further boost our pandemic response and directly provide assistance to our kababayans,” Velasco stated.

One last big push

For the last regular session, the Speaker called for a “one last big push” to approve the remaining legislative priority bills of the current administration. This includes bills amending the Public Service Act (PSA), Foreign Investments Act (FIA), and the Retail Trade Liberalization (RTL) Act.

“We are right on track to approve the remaining legislative priority measures, including the amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, the Foreign Investments Act, and the Public Service Act. To assist in our economic recovery, we are pushing for the taxation of Philippine offshore gaming operators and e-sabong betting activities. We await and will closely monitor the Senate action on these measures,” Velasco mentioned.

He added that Congress will also be reviewing relevant policies in public health and safety, including the medical stockpiling bill, to allow the Department of Health to stockpile, conserve, and facilitate the supply and distribution of pharmaceuticals and vaccines for public health emergencies.

Velasco also mentioned the establishment of the Virology Institute of the Philippines and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as among the priority bills, to help create a more comprehensive and responsive public health emergency management system in the country.

Towards the end, the Speaker is expecting that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will soon submit the National Expenditure Program for 2022, which will be the last budget of the Duterte administration before the 2022 polls.