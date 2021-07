The price of petroleum products went down on Tuesday, July 27.

Oil companies Shell, Seaoil, Petro Gazz, Total, and PTT cut the price of gasoline by Php 0.75 per liter, and diesel by Php 0.60 per liter.

Some oil firms also reduced the price of kerosene by Php 0.60 per liter.

The price rollback came after eight straight weeks of price hikes.