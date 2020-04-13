Nation

Oil companies enforce price hikes on gasoline and diesel; rollback on kerosene

by Kristan Carag
FILE PHOTO: A jeepney driver gets his vehicle filled with gasoline in a Caltex gas station in Quezon City, Metro Manila in Philippines, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

After six straight weeks of price rollbacks, oil firms announced an increase in the price of gasoline and diesel.

Per the advisory of local oil companies, the prices for gasoline will go up by Php 0.55 per liter, and diesel will increase by Php 0.15 per liter.

Meanwhile, some oil companies will implement a rollback on the price of kerosene by Php 0.20 per liter.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation, Petro Gazz Corp., PTT Philippines Corp., Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc., SeaOil Philippines Inc., Total Philippines Corp., and Flying V Inc. will implement the price adjustments starting 6:00AM on Tuesday, April 14.

Chevron Philippines Inc. will enforce the price hikes and price rollback at 12:01AM on Tuesday.

