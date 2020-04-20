Oil companies announce price rollback

Oil firms announced a rollback on the price of petroleum products.

Per the advisory of local oil companies, the prices of gasoline will go down by Php 0.55 per liter, diesel will climb down by Php 1.15 per liter, and kerosene will drop by Php 0,60 per liter.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation, SEAOIL Philippines Inc., Petro Gazz Corporation, Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc., Flying V Inc., PTT Philippines Corp., Petron Corp., and Total Philippines Corporation will enforce the price adjustments starting 6:00AM on Tuesday, April 21.

Chevron Philippines Inc., meanwhile, will enforce the rollback at 12:01 on Tuesday.