Oil companies announce big-time price rollback on kerosene and diesel

Local oil companies announced price rollback anew.

Per the advisory of oil firms, the prices for gasoline will go down Php 0.20 per liter, diesel by Php 1.80 per liter, and kerosene by Php 2.15 per liter.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation, SeaOil Philippines, Inc., Petro Gazz, Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc., PTT Philippines Corp., Flying V Inc., and Petron Corp. will enforce the price adjustments starting 6:00AM on Tuesday, April 28.

Chevron Philippines Inc., meanwhile, will slash the price of their petroleum products at 12:01AM on Tuesday.