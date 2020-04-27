Nation

Oil companies announce big-time price rollback on kerosene and diesel

by Kristan Carag
FILE PHOTO: An employee prepares to load gasoline on a tricycle at a Phoenix Petroleum petrol station in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan/File Photo

Local oil companies announced price rollback anew.

Per the advisory of oil firms, the prices for gasoline will go down Php 0.20 per liter, diesel by Php 1.80 per liter, and kerosene by Php 2.15 per liter.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation, SeaOil Philippines, Inc., Petro Gazz, Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc., PTT Philippines Corp., Flying V Inc., and Petron Corp. will enforce the price adjustments starting 6:00AM on Tuesday, April 28.

Chevron Philippines Inc., meanwhile, will slash the price of their petroleum products at 12:01AM on Tuesday.

Related articles:

  1. Oil companies announce price rollback for Tuesday
  2. Local oil companies announce big-time price rollback
  3. Prices spike up for diesel, kerosene; rollback on gasoline
  4. Oil companies enforce price hikes on gasoline and diesel; rollback on kerosene
  5. More oil companies announced rollback on gasoline, diesel, kerosene

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*