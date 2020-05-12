Nation

Oil companies announce big-time price hike

by Kristan Carag
FILE PHOTO: Fuel pumps hang at a gasoline station in Metro Manila, Philippines, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Oil firms announced a big-time price hike on petroleum products.

Per the advisory of local oil companies, the prices of gasoline will go up by Php 2.00 per liter, diesel will climb by Php 1.90 per liter, and kerosene will increase by Php 1.85 per liter.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., SeaOil Philippines Inc., Petro Gazz Corp., Flying V Inc., Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc., PTT Philippines Corp., and Petron Corp. will enforce the oil price increase starting 6:00AM on Tuesday, May 12

Chevron Philippines Inc., meanwhile, will implement the price adjustments at 12:01 on Tuesday.

