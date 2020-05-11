OFWs arrive at NAIA after CAAP eases restrictions over international flights

At least two flights carrying Filipino repatriates landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City after the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) eased the restrictions on inbound international flights.

Two Philippine Airline flights, PR 5113 and PR5125, from Los Angeles, United States of America, landed on Monday, May 11, at Terminal 1 of NAIA.

Hans Cadac, administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, said on Monday that the repatriates will immediately undergo testing for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) upon their arrival.

“Ang Philippine Coast Guard ay nandoon at nagsasagawa ng swabbing doon sa mga dumadating,” Cadac said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

The OWWA official expects that at least 10,000 land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will return to the Philippines this month and another 10,000 repatriates will arrive at the country by June.

Cadac promised to have all repatriated OFWs tested for COVID-19 within the week.

The Operations Center of CAAP issued a notice to airmen allowing inbound international charter and commercial flights to land at NAIA starting Monday in certain dates.

Inbound international chartered flights will be allowed to land at NAIA on Mondays and Thursdays provided that they secure a clearance from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and CAAP for slotting purposes.

Inbound international commercial flights, meanwhile, will be allowed to land at the airport on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays provided that they secure approval from CAAP at least 48 hours before their scheduled departure from the airport of origin for the necessary slotting and rescheduling of flights in order to subscribe to the 400 passengers per day capacity of NAIA.

CAAP, previously, suspended all international flights to and from NAIA, and eight other international airports in the Philippines.

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., the chief implementer of the National Action Plan on the National Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), said that the suspension will allow front line agencies and instrumentalities of the government to upgrade their testing and screening protocols, and expand existing quarantine and medical facilities to address the growing number of repatriates and COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

Cargo and medical supplies flights, emergency flights, medical evacuation flights, utility and maintenance flights, military flights, and government flights were exempted from the suspension.