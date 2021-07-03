OCTA flags 4 region as ‘areas of concern’ due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The OCTA Research Group on Friday flagged four cities – Davao, Iloilo, Baguio, and San Fernando in La Union – as “areas of concern” due to increasing COVID-19 cases and high hospital bed occupancy rates.

In a statement, OCTA said Davao City recorded the highest daily average with 324 from June 25 to July 1, an increase of 43% from the previous week, while 66% of its hospital beds and 89% of its intensive care unit (ICU) beds were in use.

Iloilo also had an increase in its cases after a period of decline, with 78% of its hospital beds and 94% of its ICU beds were occupied.

In Baguio City, cases rose to 30% over the past week while 82% of hospital beds and 77% of ICU beds were utilized.

According to OCTA, San Fernando City in La Union “had a spike in new COVID-19 cases, which was 148% higher than the previous week” with 67% of hospital beds and 78% of ICU beds in use.

On the other hand, COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila slightly rose again by 5% after weeks of decline from June 25 to July 1.

The capital region also posted a reproduction number of 0.82, positivity rate of 6%, hospital bed occupancy rate of 36%, and ICU utilization rate of 44%.

OCTA said Navotas, Pateros, and Malabon logged the fewest number of new cases per day at 10 or less.