Obiena wins gold anew in Sweden

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena continues to rack up gold medals before he flies to Tokyo, Japan for the upcoming Olympics.

The 25-year old Olympian cleared 5.80 meters on Saturday, July 3, (Manila time) to beat Thiago Braz of Brazil, the reigning Olympics champion, and rule the Taby Stav Gala Street Pole Vault in Sweden.

Braz, who finished in second place, and Andrew Irwin of the United States, who secured a third place finish, also cleared 5.80 meters but they have more failed attempts compared to Obiena.

Obiena recently won a silver medal and set a new Philippine record after clearing 5.87 meters at the Irena Szwewinska Memorial/Bydgosszcz Cup in Bydgosszcz, Poland.