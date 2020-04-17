Nation

Number of COVID-19 recoveries in PHL goes up to 435

by Kristan Carag
FILE PHOTO: Test tube with coronavirus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday, April 16, that the number of patients who recovered from the 2019 Coronavirus Disease went up to 435.

The Health Department confirmed that Philippines recorded 82 more COVID-19 recoveries from 4:00PM on Wednesday, April 15, until 4:00PM, Thursday.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities climbed up to 362 after 13 more patients passed away due to the disease.

207 more patients in the Philippines also tested positive for the disease, which brings the total number of COVID-19 cases up to 5,660.

