Number of COVID-19 infected police climbs to 55

The Philippine National Police (PNP) revealed that a total of 55 police personnel have tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) as of Wednesday, April 15.

PNP Health Service Director PBGen. Herminio Tadeo Jr. confirmed that five more police contracted COVID-19.

The national police identified the five new cases as 43-year-old policeman from Laguna, a 36-year-old policeman from Laguna, a 29-year-old policeman from Muntinlupa City, a 29-year-old policeman from Taguig City, and a 50-year-old male from Bulacan Province.

Tadeo said that 105 PNP personnel, including 20 Police Commissioned Officers, 84 Police Non-Commissioned Officers and one Non-Uniformed Personnel, are being observed as Probable Persons Under Investigation.

Meanwhile, a total of 456 PNP personnel, including 99 Police Commissioned Officers, 320 Police Non-Commissioned Officers, and 37 Non-Uniformed Personnel, are recommended as Suspected Persons Under Investigation.