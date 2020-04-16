Top Stories

Number of COVID-19 infected police climbs to 55

by Kristan Carag
Philippine National Police

The Philippine National Police (PNP) revealed that a total of 55 police personnel have tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) as of Wednesday, April 15.

PNP Health Service Director PBGen. Herminio Tadeo Jr. confirmed that five more police contracted COVID-19.

The national police identified the five new cases as 43-year-old policeman from Laguna, a 36-year-old policeman from Laguna, a 29-year-old policeman from Muntinlupa City, a 29-year-old policeman from Taguig City, and a 50-year-old male from Bulacan Province.

Tadeo said that 105 PNP personnel, including 20 Police Commissioned Officers, 84 Police Non-Commissioned Officers and one Non-Uniformed Personnel, are being observed as Probable Persons Under Investigation.

Meanwhile, a total of 456 PNP personnel, including 99 Police Commissioned Officers, 320 Police Non-Commissioned Officers, and 37 Non-Uniformed Personnel, are recommended as Suspected Persons Under Investigation.

Related articles:

  1. 22 PNP personnel test positive for COVID-19
  2. PNP-CSG revamps 52 personnel
  3. PNP sacks 3 high-ranking police officers from Region 12 over Php 12B investment scam
  4. Cops gets 1st tranche of 4-year pay hike
  5. Death toll in China climbs to 132, almost 6,000 people infected of coronavirus

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*