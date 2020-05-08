Top Stories

Number of COVID-19 cases in PHL rises to 10,463

by Kristan Carag
The number of confirmed 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines went up to 10,463 on Friday, May 8 after 120 more patients tested positive for the respiratory illness.

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 84 new cases in the National Capital Region, 28 new cases in Western Visayas, and eight new cases in other regions of the country.

DOH also reported 116 new COVID-19 recoveries and 11 new deaths related to the illness.

As of Friday, a total of 1,734 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the illness in the Philippines, while the number of fatalities has climbed up to 696.

