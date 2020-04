The Philippines recorded 206 more confirmed cases of the 2019 Coronavirus Diseases (COVID-19).

The Department of Health (DOH) announced on Thursday, April 9, that the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the country has gone up to 4,076.

As of 4:00PM, the DOH also recorded 21 new deaths bringing the number of COVID-19 fatalities up to 204.

Meanwhile, 28 more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 124.