Number of COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 9,000 mark

The number of 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines went up to 9,223 after the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 295 new cases of the respiratory illness.

DOH also announced on Sunday, April 3, that four more COVID-19 patients passed away, which brings the total number of fatalities up to 607.

The Philippines also recorded its highest number of COVID-19 recoveries within a 24-hour period after 90 patients recovered from the contagious disease.

DOH said that the total number of COVID-19 recoveries since March went up to 1,214.